One Bengals Player Makes Pro Bowler's List of Best Trash Talkers
CINCINNATI — Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan was asked to rank the top trash talkers in the NFL.
The three-time Pro Bowler went with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey first, but it didn't take him long to mention Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
"A sleeper to me is Trey Hendrickson. The D-End from the Bengals," Lewan said. "I played him when he was with the Saints and he got like a sack and a half on me, I had a tough game. And the beginning of the game we're playing in the playoffs and I like got in his face a little bit and he was like 'remember what happened last time. You remember what happened last time.' Damn, this dude keeps receipts."
Hendrickson was the Bengals' best pass rusher last season. He finished with a career-high 14 sacks and 27 quarterback hits. He was also a Pro Bowler for the first time.
Watch the clip of Lewan below.
