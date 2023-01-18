Jim Schwartz on Becoming Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator: 'You Want to Coach Where the Fans are Passionate'

Jim Schwartz knows one thing about Cleveland Browns fans already, they are passionate.

If Jim Schwartz's tenure with the Cleveland Browns is successful as his introductory press conference the Browns will be well off. Schwartz is glad to be back in Cleveland, a place he started his NFL coaching career 30 years ago.

"I do want to say what an honor it is to be back here," said Schwartz. "When (the) team left for Baltimore, we all knew a team would be back in Cleveland. You want to coach where the fans are passionate."

The last sentence will go over well with Browns fans. Cleveland has endured a lot of losing over the past couple of decades, still the fan base remained as rowdy and loyal as ever.

Now, Schwartz will be raked with turning around a Browns defense that was simply not good in 2022. The team finished 20th in points allowed a game and 25th in rushing yards given up. Both numbers would have to improve for the defense to see some success with their new coordinator.

"I feel a tremendous amount of a responsibility to the fans here to get this right. In my mind, there's only one place that would outdo that (championship) parade in Philadelphia and we're here right now."

Schwartz won a Super Bowl running the Eagles' defense in 2017. If he can help the Browns come even close to doing the same, he will never pay for a drink in Cleveland, and perhaps it will be the last stop in his coaching career outside of a head coaching gig coming along in the future.

