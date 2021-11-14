Buccaneers at Washington Recap: Bucs fall to Washington, 29-19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) were (+9) point favorites over the Washington Football Team (3-6) when the Week 10 season opened up, but that obviously didn't matter as Washington went on to upset the Bucs, 29-19, en route to their third win of the season.

Tom Brady's two first quarter interceptions as well as untimely, missed stops on defense were this week's catalysts in what is arguably the worst loss of the Brady Era when considering the Bucs' current place in the NFL hierarchy and the quality of opponent.

The Buccaneers won the toss and elected to receive the ball. The drive started off in the one of the worst ways as O.J. Howard was flagged for a false start on 1st and 10. Leonard Fournette was able to retrieve the penalty yardage with a five-yard run on the next play to set up 2nd and 10. The Bucs couldn't do enough to get a first down, however, and finished the first drive of the game with a three-and-out.

A 10-yard punt return from DeAndre Carter set Washington up at their own 40 to start their first drive of the game. Taylor Heinicke and Co. quickly faced a 3rd and 1, but Antonio Gibson's three-yard run gave the offense a first down in Tampa Bay territory. Washington was able to get inside the Tampa Bay 30, but the drive fell short on a 3rd and 4 as Heinicke's pass went through the hands of Ricky Seals-Jones. Joey Slye made up for the mistake, however, and made a 46-yard field goal attempt to give Washington a 3-0 lead with 9:57 left in the first quarter.

Tragedy struck on the Bucs' next drive as Brady's pass to Jaelon Darden bounced out of the receiver's arm and into the breadbasket of William Jackson III. The interception set Washington up at the Bucs 28 with a great shot at extending the lead.

Seals-Jones made up for his previous drop with a 13-yard reception on 3rd and 11 to set the Washington offense up with a 1st and 10 at the Tampa Bay 16. But Washington couldn't overcome an eight-yard tackle for loss that Antoine Winfield Jr. was able to put on Gibson on second down and had to ultimately settle for Slye's 28-yard field goal, which made it a 6-0 game with 5:56 to go in the first quarter.

If it weren't Brady's quarterback sneak on 4th and 1, the Bucs would've gone three-and-out again on their third drive. But that may have been the better scenario due to Brady throwing his second interception of the game on the very next play. Bobby McCain was able to step in front of the throw and returned the interception for 19-yards to the Tampa Bay 31. The Bucs did receive a small break, however, thanks to a taunting call on Daron Payne that moved the ball back 15-yards to the Tampa Bay 46.

The Bucs received a major break on the second play of Washington's subsequent drive. Heinicke somehow avoided a would-be Rakeem Nunez-Roches sack, but Joe Tryon-Shoyinka still managed to take him down for a two-yard sack. It didn't matter, however. Heinicke hit Gibson for eight-yards over the middle to move the chains on the following 3rd and 7. Anthony Nelson was able to take down Heinicke two players later for a six-yard loss on 3rd and 8 two plays later, but Washington took what the defense gave over the next two plays and was able to convert a 4th and 3 to set up a 1st and 10 at the Tampa Bay 24.

Tampa Bay's defense was able to set itself up with a 3rd and 6 at its own 20, but Heinicke was able to hit Carter on the front-left corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass to give Washington a 13-0 lead with 12:21 left in the first half after Slye's PAT went through the uprights.

Darden came through with his biggest play of the season as he reeled in a 29-yard reception down the right sideline on 2nd and 7 to set the Buccaneers up with a 1st and 10 at the Washington 43. Three Fournette runs and a reception proceeded to gave the Bucs a 1st and 10 in the Washington red zone.

Fournette converted a 3rd and 2 a few plays later with a three-yard reception that gave the Bucs a 1st and goal from the Washington 8. But the Bucs couldn't get into the end zone and had to settle for Ryan Succop's 25-yard field goal attempt. The kick was good and the Bucs now trailed, 13-3, with 6:44 to go in the first half.

Heinicke narrowly avoided disaster on his first throw -and the first play- of Washington's next drive. The ball bounced off Jordan Whitehead's hands and into Carter's for a 22-yard gain. Devin White broke through the offensive line for a 10-yard sack on the following first down that eventually set up a 3rd and 13, but Ndamukong Suh was hit with a neutral zone infraction that made it a 3rd and 8 for Washington, instead. Heinicke found Seals-Jones over the middle and RSJ was able to break two tackles and get the first down.

The Bucs continued to make mistakes, as Will Gholston jumped offside on a 3rd and 2 to give Washington a new set of downs at the Tampa Bay 14 right before the two minute waring. But the defense hung tough. Whitehead dragged down Gibson for a five-yard loss on first down, Ross Cockrell had a nice pass breakup on second down, and then Lavonte David took down Seals-Jones seven-yards in front of the first down marker to force Washington's third field goal attempt of the game. Slye's 29-yard field goal attempt went through the uprights and Washington led, 16-3, with :58 left in the first half.

Tampa Bay caught a huge break right before halftime. Brady found Mike Evans over the middle for a 22-yard catch-and-run that would've ended the first half, but Jackson was flagged for a facemask on the tackle, which left the Bucs with a 1st and 10 from the Washington 12. The Bucs elected to try the 30-yard field goal attempt. Succop nailed the kick to cut Washington's lead to 16-6 heading into halftime.

The Bucs defense held tough on the opening drive of the second half and it was White would led the way with a tackle for loss on first down and a sack on second down to set up a 3rd and 21 that Washington could not convert.

Darden returned the 44-yard punt 10-yards to the Bucs 38. The starting field position marked the best starting field position of the game for the Bucs, but they couldn't do anything with it. Brady missed Cameron Brate on a 3rd and 2 that led the Bucs to a three-and-out.

Suh and the Bucs defense held strong and even made plays on the ensuing drive. Vita Vea collapsed the pocket and Suh sacked Heinicke on 2nd and 9 from the Washington 9 to set up a 3rd and 17 from the Washington 1. Washington couldn't overcome the 3rd and 17 and punted the ball away.

Darden's four-yard return gave the Bucs offense a fresh set of downs at the Washington 43. Godwin immediately moved the offense into field goal range with a 14-yard catch-and-run on the first play from scrimmage and then he moved the Bucs inside the Washington 10 with an eight-yard catch-and-run two plays later. Brady hit Brate over the middle on the next play to give the Bucs their first touchdown of the game. Succop's PAT went through the uprights and the Bucs trailed, 16-13, with 8:46 left in the third quarter.

Washington's next drive began at its own 29. Heinicke found Dax Milne on a corner route for a 15-yard gain on the first play and John Bates for 18-yards on 3rd and 4 a few plays later. Jason Pierre-Paul took Jaret Patterson down for a three-yard loss on the following first down, but runs of 13- and 9-yards by Gibson gave Washington a new set of downs at the Tampa Bay 14. Dee Delaney was hit with defensive pass interference in the end zone on the next play, which led to a one-yard touchdown run from Gibson. Slye's PAT was good and Washington now led, 23-13, with 4:21 to go in the first quarter.

Darden returned the ensuing kickoff 34-yards to the Tampa Bay 33. Ali Marpet was flagged for holding on the next play and things looked pretty dire until Godwin picked up 15-yards on 2nd and 18. Giovani Bernard picked up the first down, but the Bucs faced a 4th and 6 from their own 48 soon after the play. Tampa Bay punted and Washington's offense took the field at its own 17, up 23-13, with 14:54 left in the game.

McLaurin's 21-yard reception moved the ball out to the Washington 39, but David punched the ball out of Milne's hands a couple of plays later on 3rd and 9 and Winfield Jr. recovered the ball. Milne had the first down, but David came up with the key play to ensure the Bucs remained in the game.

The Bucs soon faced a 3rd and 6, but Brady made it look easy as he found Evans down the left sideline for a 40-yard touchdown.

Succop missed the PAT and the Bucs trailed 23-19, instead of 23-20, with 11:02 left in the game.

Heinicke kept the next drive alive with a three-yard run on 3rd and 2 and then McLaurin moved the ball 16 more yards downfield on the next play to give Washington a first down at its own 47. Washington continued to pound the ball with Gibson. He ran for seven-, two-, three-, and four-yards on four of the next six plays

It was former Buccaneer Adam Humphries who stole the show with a five-yard catch on 3rd and 4 a couple of play later. The catch moved Washington into the red zone, but the offense soon faced another third down a couple of plays later.

McLaurin shut down any hope of a Tampa Bay comeback with one of the primo catches of the year. He held on despite great coverage from Jamel Dean and an elite hit from Whitehead.

Gibson ran it in from one-yard out four plays later and Washington couldn't convert the two-point conversion attempt, but it didn't really matter because WFT led by a score of 29-19 with :31 left in the game. Washington bled nearly 10-1/2 minutes off the clock on the its final drive to seal the win.

Tampa went on to lose, 29-19, and is now 6-3 on the season. The Bucs' next opponent is the New York Giants, whom they host during Week 11 on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM EST.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.