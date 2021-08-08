53-Man Roster Projection: CB Rashaan Melvin Player Profile

CB Rashaan Melvin

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 194 lbs

College: Northern Illinois

NFL Stats: 244 tackles, 4 interceptions, 41 pass deflections

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Had Melvin been on the roster a year ago, he would have been in the starting lineup. Had the Panthers drafted an offensive tackle or even quarterback with the 8th overall pick instead of Jaycee Horn, Melvin would have been in the starting lineup. Since there is a log jam at the top of the corner depth chart with promising youngsters like Horn and Donte Jackson and the veteran A.J. Bouye, Melvin will be in a rotational role. When Melvin is possibly the 4th corner on the depth chart, you are in pretty good shape.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

Rashaan Melvin has been a very consistent corner over the last four seasons spending it with three different teams (Colts, Raiders, Lions) After starting 29 games over the past three seasons, this will be a bit of a different role for Melvin, but it gives Carolina extreme depth at a very important position. I don't see him losing out on a roster spot.

