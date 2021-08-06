53-Man Roster Projection: A.J. Bouye Player Profile
CB A.J. Bouye
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 191 lbs
College: Central Florida
NFL Stats: 338 tackles, 14 interceptions, 72 passes deflected
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Signing a veteran like A.J. Bouye will give the Panthers some stabilization in the corner room. He's had a very good NFL career to this point and was named to the Pro Bowl roster in 2017. You may be wondering why I'm listing Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and A.J. Bouye all as starters. Well, both Matt Rhule and Phil Snow have told reporters a couple of times that they will consider playing three corners on the field, especially if that is what gives them their best eleven.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Bouye will be serving a two-game suspension to begin the season but he is also dealing with a soft tissue injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a couple of weeks in training camp. Bouye will likely be ready to go by the time his suspension is lifted but I would expect the Panthers to ease him back in and avoid overusing him until he makes a full recovery.
