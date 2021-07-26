53-Man Roster Projection: S Jeremy Chinn Player Profile
S Jeremy Chinn
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 221 lbs
College: Southern Illinois
NFL Stats: 117 tackles, 5 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Jeremy Chinn had a stellar rookie campaign making plays all over the field and becoming one of the Panthers' most reliable defenders in 2020. The former 2nd round pick was in the running for Rookie of the Year all season long but was not named a finalist and not being on a winning team in a small market could have had something to do with that.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Moving Chinn to safety full-time is going to pay off in big dividends for both Chinn and the Panthers. He will still come down and make plays in the box but he will be able to use his athleticism in the back end of the defense in pass coverage. If he can match what he did during his rookie season, Chinn will begin to garner more attention as one of the best young defensive players in the game.
