53-Man Roster Projection: LB Frankie Luvu Player Profile

LB Frankie Luvu

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 236 lbs

College: Washington State

NFL Stats: 59 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

I'd expect Luvu to backup Thompson but don't be surprised to see him move around. He impressed the coaching staff during OTAs and minicamp and if that continues, they will find a way to get him on the field. The coaching staff loved the energy he brings every day and they feel like he can be a real asset to this defense in 2021.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Luvu spent the first three years of his career with the Jets where he had a limited role on defense and spent the majority of his time on the special teams unit. Statistically, his best year was as a rookie when he finished with 22 tackles, 11 QB hits, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. In year two, he saw his playing time diminish only appearing in 69 defensive plays (6% of all defensive snaps), but bounced back this past season appearing in 23% of all defensive snaps and also made three starts.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

WR DJ Moore Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

WR David Moore Player Profile

WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile

WR Shi Smith Player Profile

WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

TE Dan Arnold Player Profile

TE Ian Thomas Player Profile

TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile

LT Cameron Erving Player Profile

LT Greg Little Player Profile

LG Pat Elflein Player Profile

C Matt Paradis Player Profile

RG John Miller Player Profile

RG Deonte Brown Player Profile

G Dennis Daley Player Profile

RT Taylor Moton Player Profile

OT Trent Scott Player Profile

OT Brady Christensen Player Profile

DE Brian Burns Player Profile

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile

DE Morgan Fox Player Profile

DE Marquis Haynes Player Profile

DT Derrick Brown Player Profile

DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile

DT Bravvion Roy Player Profile

DT Daviyon Nixon Player Profile

LB Haason Reddick Player Profile

LB Shaq Thompson Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.