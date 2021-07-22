53-Man Roster Projection: LB Frankie Luvu Player Profile
LB Frankie Luvu
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 236 lbs
College: Washington State
NFL Stats: 59 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
I'd expect Luvu to backup Thompson but don't be surprised to see him move around. He impressed the coaching staff during OTAs and minicamp and if that continues, they will find a way to get him on the field. The coaching staff loved the energy he brings every day and they feel like he can be a real asset to this defense in 2021.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Luvu spent the first three years of his career with the Jets where he had a limited role on defense and spent the majority of his time on the special teams unit. Statistically, his best year was as a rookie when he finished with 22 tackles, 11 QB hits, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. In year two, he saw his playing time diminish only appearing in 69 defensive plays (6% of all defensive snaps), but bounced back this past season appearing in 23% of all defensive snaps and also made three starts.
