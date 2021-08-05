53-Man Roster Projection: CB Jaycee Horn Player Profile

CB Jaycee Horn

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 200 lbs

College: South Carolina

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Even if A.J. Bouye wasn't suspended for the first two games of the season, I believe Horn would still be named a starter. Carolina has thrown together some different looks in the secondary that at times will include three corners to get their best eleven on the field. Horn is a huge addition to this defense who struggled mightily in man-to-man press coverage in 2020. Horn plays with physicality and toughness which is something this defense desperately needed.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Horn will obviously make the roster given that he was the 8th overall pick in this year's draft. He's been as good as advertised early on in training camp but as head coach Matt Rhule noted earlier in the week, he gets a little handsy at times which is something he needs to get under control so that he doesn't draw pass interference penalties during the game. Once he adjusts to his pre-snap position and feels comfortable back-peddling, I would expect the grabbiness to fade away.

