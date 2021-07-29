53-Man Roster Projection: S Juston Burris Player Profile

S Juston Burris

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 212 lbs

College: North Carolina State

NFL Stats: 124 tackles, 18 pass breakups, 6 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 3 QB hits

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

It is very critical for the Panthers that Juston Burris not only produces this upcoming season but also stays healthy. Last year, he suffered a rib injury that landed him on injured reserve and forced him to miss a handful of games. The depth behind Burris is not in very good shape which means he will likely see the majority of the team's defensive snaps. He showed flashes of his potential a year ago by recording 53 tackles, four pass breakups, three tackles for loss, and one interception.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

With very little competition at his position, I would assume Burris doesn't have much to worry about in terms of making the 53-man roster as things stand today. However, GM Scott Fitterer has some extra cap space to play with so there's a chance that he could make a move prior to the season that could put Burris' roster spot in question. For now, I think he's safe.

