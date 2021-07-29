53-Man Roster Projection: S Juston Burris Player Profile
S Juston Burris
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 212 lbs
College: North Carolina State
NFL Stats: 124 tackles, 18 pass breakups, 6 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 3 QB hits
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
It is very critical for the Panthers that Juston Burris not only produces this upcoming season but also stays healthy. Last year, he suffered a rib injury that landed him on injured reserve and forced him to miss a handful of games. The depth behind Burris is not in very good shape which means he will likely see the majority of the team's defensive snaps. He showed flashes of his potential a year ago by recording 53 tackles, four pass breakups, three tackles for loss, and one interception.
53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock
With very little competition at his position, I would assume Burris doesn't have much to worry about in terms of making the 53-man roster as things stand today. However, GM Scott Fitterer has some extra cap space to play with so there's a chance that he could make a move prior to the season that could put Burris' roster spot in question. For now, I think he's safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile
DE Marquis Haynes Player Profile
DT Derrick Brown Player Profile
DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile
DT Bravvion Roy Player Profile
DT Daviyon Nixon Player Profile
LB Haason Reddick Player Profile
LB Shaq Thompson Player Profile
LB Frankie Luvu Player Profile
LB Denzel Perryman Player Profile
LB Paddy Fisher Player Profile
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. Player Profile
S Kenny Robinson Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.