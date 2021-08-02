53-Man Roster Projection: S Sam Franklin Player Profile

S Sam Franklin

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 210 lbs

College: Temple

NFL Stats: 23 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 1 PBU

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Franklin signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year but impressed the coaching staff early on and even made four starts. He totaled 23 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Although Kenny Robinson may be more skilled, Franklin is ahead of him in terms of experience, so I would give him the edge to be Chinn's backup to begin the year and possibly take over as the starter at some point.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

The safety room doesn't have a ton of bodies and Franklin is someone that Matt Rhule and Phil Snow believe could emerge into a starting role. I wouldn't think his roster spot is up in the air heading into the season but I wouldn't quite call it a lock.

