53-Man Roster Projection: S Kenny Robinson Player Profile
S Kenny Robinson
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 203 lbs
College: West Virginia
NFL Stats: 1 tackle (9 games)
Depth Chart Projection: Backup/special teamer
I see Juston Burris remaining in the starting lineup to start the season but if Robinson impresses, he could play his way up the depth chart and maybe even finding himself in a position to be named a starter. Until that time comes, Robinson will see most of his playing time on the special teams unit.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline
I'm not 100% sold on Robinson making the roster because there are a number of safeties who are on the bubble for the 53-man cut. It's going to come down to which ones make the most of their opportunities during training camp and the preseason. Robinson has the skillset and the ability to be much more than just a special teamer which gives him a slight edge. If things come more naturally to him this season, we could see Robinson really blossom into a quality defender in the back end of the Panthers' defense.
