53-Man Roster Projection: LB Denzel Perryman Player Profile
LB Denzel Perryman
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 240 lbs
College: Miami
NFL Stats: 349 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 8 QB hits, 5 sacks, 3 interceptions
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Perryman has spent all six years of his NFL career with Los Angeles Chargers and started 51 games during that time. In 69 total games with the Chargers, Perryman collected 349 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight QB hits, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
The addition of Perryman gives the Panthers some stability at linebacker alongside Shaq Thompson after Tahir Whitehead had a very disappointing season in 2020.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Perryman has been an extremely productive player and is excellent in stopping the run. However, Perryman has fought injuries throughout his entire career and has never played a full season in his six-year career. With little to no depth behind Perryman, it's very important that he stays on the field and avoids injury.
