53 Men: P Joe Charlton Player Profile

P Joe Charlton

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 190 lbs

College: South Carolina

NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: No. 1 punter

Charlton was signed late this summer after the Panthers learned that they would be without Michael Palardy for the entire 2020 season. Kaare Vedvik has been getting some action at punter as well, but it seems like the coaching staff likes what they see in Charlton.

Analysis:

Charlton was one of the best punters in the SEC over the last three years. He has a strong leg with really good hang time, but so far at training camp, he's been a little erratic at times, which isn't abnormal. Kickers and punters have to have a short memory for when things go bad and not let things spill into their next punt or kick. Rookies punters have to block out the bad days or it could get really ugly for them and could lead to losing the coaching staff's trust. Knowing that Palardy will be back next season, Charlton has to do everything he can to prove he can be the guy moving forward and not just be a one year replacement. It'll be interesting to see if his training camp inconsistencies translate over to the regular season.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

Since the Panthers brought in Vedvik, something tells me they're not 100% sold on Charlton just yet. They want to push him to be the punter and adding some competition may do the trick. With Vedvik getting a chance, I'm still on the fence with Charlton.

