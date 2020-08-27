53 Men: S Jeremy Chinn Player Profile

S Jeremy Chinn

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 220 lbs

College: Southern Illinois

NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Chinn has been running with the one's basically since the start of training camp and reasonably so. He is going to make his impact felt right away regardless of where they decide to line him up at. It was clear that the Panthers needed some secondary help this offseason, which is why they traded back into the second round to select Chinn.

Analysis:

The versatility of Jeremy Chinn is what makes him so valuable. I know we talk a lot about defensive players being versatile and "positionless," but Chinn takes it to a whole different level. It's rare to see a guy at his size be able to run like he can and do it effortlessly. He does well in pass coverage, but his best attribute is probably tackling. Very rarely does he miss a tackle, Chinn's form is second to none for how young he is. I believe you will see him playing a ton in the box in run situations and will predominantly play the nickel.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

This is a no doubter. Chinn is 100% safe in terms of making the roster and at this point is probably 100% safe of locking up a starting spot. The Panthers believe he has a bright future and quite frankly, so do I.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

No. 31 DL Myles Adams

No. 32 EDGE Brian Burns

No. 33 EDGE Marquis Haynes

No. 34 LB Shaq Thompson

No. 35 LB Tahir Whitehead

No. 36 LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

No. 37 LB Andre Smith

No. 38 LB Adarius Taylor

No. 39 CB Eli Apple

No. 40 CB Donte Jackson

No. 41 CB Troy Pride Jr.

No. 42 CB T.J. Green

No. 43 CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver

No. 44 S Tre Boston

No. 45 S Juston Burris

No. 46 S Kenny Robinson

What type of season do you expect from Jeremy Chinn? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.