53 Men: S Jeremy Chinn Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
S Jeremy Chinn
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 220 lbs
College: Southern Illinois
NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Chinn has been running with the one's basically since the start of training camp and reasonably so. He is going to make his impact felt right away regardless of where they decide to line him up at. It was clear that the Panthers needed some secondary help this offseason, which is why they traded back into the second round to select Chinn.
Analysis:
The versatility of Jeremy Chinn is what makes him so valuable. I know we talk a lot about defensive players being versatile and "positionless," but Chinn takes it to a whole different level. It's rare to see a guy at his size be able to run like he can and do it effortlessly. He does well in pass coverage, but his best attribute is probably tackling. Very rarely does he miss a tackle, Chinn's form is second to none for how young he is. I believe you will see him playing a ton in the box in run situations and will predominantly play the nickel.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
This is a no doubter. Chinn is 100% safe in terms of making the roster and at this point is probably 100% safe of locking up a starting spot. The Panthers believe he has a bright future and quite frankly, so do I.
Previous "53 Men" projections
No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III
No. 43 CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver
What type of season do you expect from Jeremy Chinn? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.