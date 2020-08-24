53 Men: S Tre Boston Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
S Tre Boston
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 205 lbs
College: North Carolina
NFL stats: 334 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 QB Hits, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Boston played and started in all 16 of the Panthers' games in 2019 and if healthy, he should be able to reach that mark in two consecutive years. The secondary is filled with youth, so Boston's job security isn't really in question. Not to mention, he's a pretty solid player in his own right.
Analysis:
I love the way Boston plays the game. He plays incredibly hard and with intensity. Boston doesn't necessarily have any one area of his game that he does really well, but the main thing about him is he is consistent. He's rarely out of position and always seems to be around the ball. Most may not agree, but I'll go as far as saying he's one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Boston agreed to a three-year deal this offseason with the Panthers, so the organization plans on him being a major factor for the defense over the next few years. He is one of the older, more experienced players on the defense and will be viewed as a leader in the secondary.
