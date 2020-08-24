53 Men: S Tre Boston Player Profile

S Tre Boston

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 205 lbs

College: North Carolina

NFL stats: 334 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 QB Hits, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Boston played and started in all 16 of the Panthers' games in 2019 and if healthy, he should be able to reach that mark in two consecutive years. The secondary is filled with youth, so Boston's job security isn't really in question. Not to mention, he's a pretty solid player in his own right.

Analysis:

I love the way Boston plays the game. He plays incredibly hard and with intensity. Boston doesn't necessarily have any one area of his game that he does really well, but the main thing about him is he is consistent. He's rarely out of position and always seems to be around the ball. Most may not agree, but I'll go as far as saying he's one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Boston agreed to a three-year deal this offseason with the Panthers, so the organization plans on him being a major factor for the defense over the next few years. He is one of the older, more experienced players on the defense and will be viewed as a leader in the secondary.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

No. 31 DL Myles Adams

No. 32 EDGE Brian Burns

No. 33 EDGE Marquis Haynes

No. 34 LB Shaq Thompson

No. 35 LB Tahir Whitehead

No. 36 LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

No. 37 LB Andre Smith

No. 38 LB Adarius Taylor

No. 39 CB Eli Apple

No. 40 CB Donte Jackson

No. 41 CB Troy Pride Jr.

No. 42 CB T.J. Green

No. 43 CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver

What type of season do you expect from Tre Boston? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

