53 Men: K Joey Slye Player Profile
K Joey Slye
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 213 lbs
College: Virginia Tech
NFL stats: 25/32 on field goals, 31/35 on PAT's
Depth Chart Projection: No. 1 kicker
Despite the Panthers bringing in some competition with Kaare Vedvik, Slye is going to be the team's kicker for 2020 and the foreseeable future.
Analysis:
Slye did a pretty good job last year filling for the injured Graham Gano. His long on the season was 55 yards, so you know he's got the leg to be successful, but accuracy must improve. In 2019, Slye connected on 78.1% of his kicks. Normally, you would want that number to be at the very least in the mid 80's.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Considering there is only one other option on the roster and Slye has the experience, I think it's safe to say that he will make the roster without question.
