53 Men: K Joey Slye Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

K Joey Slye

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 213 lbs

College: Virginia Tech

NFL stats: 25/32 on field goals, 31/35 on PAT's

Depth Chart Projection: No. 1 kicker

Despite the Panthers bringing in some competition with Kaare Vedvik, Slye is going to be the team's kicker for 2020 and the foreseeable future.

Analysis:

Slye did a pretty good job last year filling for the injured Graham Gano. His long on the season was 55 yards, so you know he's got the leg to be successful, but accuracy must improve. In 2019, Slye connected on 78.1% of his kicks. Normally, you would want that number to be at the very least in the mid 80's.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Considering there is only one other option on the roster and Slye has the experience, I think it's safe to say that he will make the roster without question.

What type of season do you expect from Joey Slye? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

