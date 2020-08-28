53 Men: K Joey Slye Player Profile

K Joey Slye

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 213 lbs

College: Virginia Tech

NFL stats: 25/32 on field goals, 31/35 on PAT's

Depth Chart Projection: No. 1 kicker

Despite the Panthers bringing in some competition with Kaare Vedvik, Slye is going to be the team's kicker for 2020 and the foreseeable future.

Analysis:

Slye did a pretty good job last year filling for the injured Graham Gano. His long on the season was 55 yards, so you know he's got the leg to be successful, but accuracy must improve. In 2019, Slye connected on 78.1% of his kicks. Normally, you would want that number to be at the very least in the mid 80's.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Considering there is only one other option on the roster and Slye has the experience, I think it's safe to say that he will make the roster without question.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

No. 31 DL Myles Adams

No. 32 EDGE Brian Burns

No. 33 EDGE Marquis Haynes

No. 34 LB Shaq Thompson

No. 35 LB Tahir Whitehead

No. 36 LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

No. 37 LB Andre Smith

No. 38 LB Adarius Taylor

No. 39 CB Eli Apple

No. 40 CB Donte Jackson

No. 41 CB Troy Pride Jr.

No. 42 CB T.J. Green

No. 43 CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver

No. 44 S Tre Boston

No. 45 S Juston Burris

No. 46 S Kenny Robinson

No. 47 S Jeremy Chinn

What type of season do you expect from Joey Slye? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.