53 Men: S Juston Burris Player Profile

S Juston Burris

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 212 lbs

College: North Carolina State

NFL stats: 71 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 14 pass deflections

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Carolina has a number of guys in the back end that will make a difference at some point in their career, but for right now, Juston Burris has seemed to have all but locked up a starting spot at safety. He has had an extremely good camp and according to head coach Matt Rhule, he has been the "unsung hero" of camp.

Analysis:

Burris is a hard player to figure out. Looking back at some of his older tape, there's a lot of things that he does well, but doesn't give you the vibe of being a full-time starter. Coming to Carolina may end up being the best decision for him so that he can use his versatility and be used in multiple spots instead of exposing certain weaknesses of his. He's honestly the toughest evaluation I've done to this point because I can see him being a serviceable starter for a couple of years, but then I can also see the potential of being a future All-Pro. If the latter ends up being true, then the Panthers all of a sudden have a pretty legit secondary. Guys are going to have to play above their expectations in 2020 and Burris is one of them.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Making the roster will be no problem for Burris after having a solid first half of camp. After the Panthers used a couple of picks on the safety position, those rookies need someone to watch and learn from.

What type of season do you expect from Juston Burris? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

