Patriots Place Cody Davis On IR: Ty Montgomery Activated?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will be without the services of one of their best coverage specialists for at least the next four games.

The Pats announced the placement of defensive back and special teamer Cody Davis on injured reserve, as confirmed by Tuesday’s NFL transaction wire.

Davis, a nine-year NFL veteran, has played in six games with the Pats in 2022, leading the team with six special teams tackles. He currently ranks third on the team in special teams snaps having logged 106 to date.

Despite being officially listed as a safety, Davis is one of the team’s most valuable special teamers, serving as New England’s personal punt protector. The 33-year-old suffered a non-contact knee injury while covering a kickoff return in the first half of last Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. The 6-2, 203-pound veteran walked to the locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium before being ruled out.

The Texas Tech product joined the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. Following stops with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, he joined the Pats as a free agent prior to the 2020 season. Davis led all Patriots with 15 special teams tackles in 2021.

In addition, the Patriots also released kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad, leaving them with two open roster spots: one on the active roster, and the other on the practice squad.

Ironically, New England may fill one of those spots with a player who may help to fill the void left behind by Davis’ absence.

Hybrid runner/receiver Ty Montgomery has been on injured reserve (IR) since September, receiving from both ankle and knee injuries. Montgomery was present for 21 offensive snaps during New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11. He finished the game with three catches on four targets for 15 yards, earning the Pats’ only touchdown reception in the third quarter. He also aligned at running back for 21 snaps, carrying the ball twice for -2 yards. New England ultimately fell to the Dolphins 20-7 at Hard Rock Stadium, putting the team at 0-1 to start the 2022 season.

Montgomery’s absence has been a setback for both him and the team. The seven-year veteran was coming off a statistically underwhelming season in 2021, in which he averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 15 rushes and caught 16 passes for 95 yards and zero touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints.

Still, the Patriots maintained high hopes for Montgomery as a solid reserve contributor on offense. During his limited time on the field as a Patriot, he appeared to be settling into an offensive option on third-down, as well as a backfield receiver. He was also the logical choice as their third Z-receiver option [off the line of scrimmage] along with fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne.

Though Montgomery had been eligible for removal from IR last week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick advised that he would not be activated prior to the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Should his medical status allow him to return to the field this week, Montgomery may be New England’s answer to their special teams needs. Not only has he been effective as a kick returner (where he has gained 1,274 yards on 57 attempts, averaging 22.4 yards per return throughout his career) his special teams coverage acumen may help his case, as he took 48% of the Saints’ snaps a year ago, both as a kick returner and on coverage teams.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Thursday as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24. Needless to say, a close eye will be kept on the players to see if Montgomery is among them.

Kickoff for Monday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

