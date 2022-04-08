Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Baylor's Jalen Pitre Fits the Positionless Football Blueprint

Jalen Pitre could be on the New England Patriots' radar based on the recent offseason approach. Belichick appears to have been loading up on interchangeable defensive backs such as Jabrill Peppers or Jalen Mills last offseason.

Jonathan Jones also gave everyone a glimpse of how the Patriots view their secondary heading into 2022 with his tweet stating that "positionless football is the future."

If “positionless football” is indeed the future, this pick would help the Patriots be ahead of the curve. Mixed in with Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Peppers, and Jones, Pitre could function in a variety of roles.

Let's take a look:

Name: Jalen Pitre

Position: Safety

School: Baylor

Size: 5-11 198

40 time: 4.46

10-yard split: 1.53

20-yard shuttle: 4.15

3Cone: 6.74

Vertical: 35’

Broad Jump: 09’ 11”

Bench Press: 16

Athletic Ability, Body Type, Versatility, Durability: Pitre is an excellent athlete in the safety position. His explosiveness and speed allow him to cover ground and make plays all over the field. He has a good size for the position. Pitre was utilized as a defensive chess piece in Baylor’s defense. He has snaps at safety, slot corner, the overhang position, and even in the box along the line of scrimmage. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in high school, but Baylor never pulled his scholarship offer off the table. Pitre rewarded them with excellent play for five years. He had an injury in 2019 that allowed him to redshirt that season. He has been very durable the last two seasons not missing a game.

Man Coverage/ Backpedal/Hips: Pitre is an interesting prospect considering he played some slot corner. Still, he has few tight man-to-man coverage reps where he had to backpedal, which I saw on film. This is something evaluators want to know more about in figuring out his game. He did have some reps in tight man-to-man coverage against tight ends, where he was able to jam their release off the line of scrimmage, disrupting their routes and timing. A lot of teams that run off-man coverage, usually have that defender eight yards off the ball. In Baylor’s defense, I saw Pitre at least 12 yards off the ball consistently. This was a mix of man and zone coverage principles. This is similar to the way Notre Dame used Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who got picked by the Browns in the second round last year. Pitre has terrific speed, burst, acceleration, and hip fluidity to be effective at covering man to man.

Zone Coverage: Pitre has extensive zone coverage reps on his film. Pitre’s range really shows up on film when he is using his terrific speed and closing burst to eat up ground quickly. He can sink his hips and change direction quickly. He can read and react quickly recognizing route combinations and concepts in zone coverage. He has the ability to close on the ball as soon as it gets closer to its intended target.

Deep Coverage, Ball Skills: Pitre has the overall speed and skill set to be a deep center field free safety, but Baylor chose not to utilize him in that fashion. Due to Pitre playing all over the formation, He has modest production in the ball skills category. He has two picks in each of the last two years, which are also the only picks of his career. He had 7 PBU’s last season. This does not mean he cannot be dynamic in this area, we just have not seen it consistently on film due to other factors.

Run Support, Tackling, Blitzing: Pitre has experience in the box and on the LOS, he shows a willingness to be an asset in the run game. He is a terrific backside defender when he is on the LOS. His speed and burst allow him to track down runners on the front side. He can shoot gaps and avoid blockers due to his speed and burst. He also loves to dip and get underneath blockers on his way to the ball carrier. Pitre had 18 tackles for loss this past season! That is a remarkably high number for a safety. He has 36 tackles for loss in his career at Baylor. He displays heavy hands when engaged with blockers. He wins far more often against running backs and tight ends when engaging than he does with offensive linemen. Lacks good play strength to get off blocks by linemen. He is a good open-field tackler, although he does tackle high at times. He can take bad angles at times, which leads to poor tackling, but this is not a frequent thing, so it is not alarming, but it is noteworthy. He can plant his foot in the ground and get downhill quickly. He has a great first step/ get off when on the LOS blitzing. When he is coming downhill fast, he can run over the running back in pass protection, which is impressive considering his weight. He is not a nuanced pass rusher by any measure, which is expected of a safety.

Bottom-line: Pitre is part of the new breed of defenders that define position-less football. Isaiah Simmons and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are two very recent examples of position-less football players that were recently drafted. I do believe Pitre will primarily be a safety in the NFL, but creative defensive coordinators will have fun utilizing him everywhere in their scheme. I think a team can utilize him as a nickel corner heavily as well. The draft is about traits and Pitre has the traits to be a very good player at the NFL level. His tape just oozes speed and explosiveness. The first team All-American shares similarities in playstyle and role usage in college with Antoine Winfield Jr. I expect Pitre to be a top 50 pick.