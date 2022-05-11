Skip to main content

Can Patriots' Ronnie Perkins Make Leap In Year 2?

Bill Belichick often talks about the importance of the second-year jump

Coming off a nonexistent rookie season, the New England Patriots' Ronnie Perkins is trying to finally earn a regular spot in the front-seven rotation. Regrettably, he spent most of the year on the gameday inactive list before being placed on IR at the end of the season. 

Ronnie Perkins

Ronnie Perkins

ronnie-perkins

Ronnie Perkins

images

Ronnie Perkins

Nevertheless, the 2021 third-round pick provides something the Patriots need in speed and athleticism. He’ll benefit from the behind-the-scenes work he got ‘redshirting’ in 2021, and will be a candidate to fill the secondary pass rusher role the Patriots should be looking to improve on heading into 2022.

Perkins didn’t see the field for the Patriots in his first NFL season, getting the stereotypical rookie redshirt year behind what was once considered to be a deep outside linebacker group.

Perkins was an instant impact player from his first game after joining the Sooners. He played in 14 games as a true freshman in 2018 and made eight tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks. He played in 12 games in 2019 and upped his numbers to 13.5 TFLs and six sacks. And in 2020, despite playing in just six games, Perkins became a constant disruptor who compiled 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So what can we expect from Perkins in 2022? Can he earn some playing time? 

Assistant coach Steve Belichick certainly had some praise for the young linebacker/end last season when the media asked him about Perkins.

 "He's doing great,'' the coach said. "He does everything that we ask him to do. I'm happy that he's on our team, for sure."

ISFDXW3BAJBJVMJD2HBMUS6VIM

Ronnie Perkins

5cqiMv

Steve Belichick

Jaguars_Patriots_Football_95626-620408766a3f8-scaled

Jerod Mayo

While he was a star defensive end in college, the Patriots are seemingly looking to cast him in the role of outside linebacker rather than a traditional edge rusher. The best-case scenario for Perkins is that he stays healthy in 2022, and takes advantage of any opportunity he gets. 

47D68EF9-3625-4A53-91D6-CBEB55CFB11A
News

Ty Montgomery: Patriots Next Hybrid Dual Threat?

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
Patriots RB Sony Michel
News

Former Patriots Playoff Hero Signs with Miami Dolphins

By Arnav Sharma19 hours ago
C9B04EC7-8670-428E-A546-74AA3906D232
News

Nelson Agholor on Future with Patriots: ‘I’m Here for a Reason’

By Mike D'Abate19 hours ago
tom fox
News

Patriots Ex Tom Brady New Job: $200 Million Salary to Broadcast with FOX?

By Mike D'Abate23 hours ago
A844A46F-F388-4CC1-8070-0737AD1C9F71
News

Giants Release CB James Bradberry: Should Patriots Pursue Him?

By Mike D'AbateMay 9, 2022
Bill O’Brien, Bill Belichick
News

Turn the Tide? Bill O’Brien’s Recent Visit Re-ignites Patriots Coaching Rumors

By Mike D'AbateMay 9, 2022
josh-mcdaniels-bill-belichick-nfl-mailbag
News

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels vs. Patriots: Must-Watch NFL Reunion Game

By Bri AmaranthusMay 9, 2022
kyle odell
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Among 3 Free Agents Patriots Should Sign?

By Richie WhittMay 9, 2022