Slightly Attacked: Rams' Wide Receivers Snubbed in PFF Rankings

Wide receiver has been a strength of the Los Angeles Rams’ roster under Sean McVay and should be again in 2022

There is very little doubt that wide receiver has been a strong point of the Los Angeles Rams’ roster ever since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017.

In the last five years, they’ve had Cooper Kupp, who has been a great wide receiver for the Rams in the McVay era, Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr. lining up at wideout.

How good has Kupp been? Well, he just led the NFL in basically every wide receiver statistical category in 2021, including his 145 receptions on an astonishing 191 targets, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns. Matthew Stafford taking over as his quarterback last season surely helped Kupp levitate to the title of the NFL's best wideout.

This offseason, they traded away Woods and signed Allen Robinson, which could be seen as an upgrade for the offense. Robinson will pair with the league’s leading receiver from 2021, Kupp, to give Stafford an exceptionally talented tandem.

But in Pro Football Focus’ eyes, it’s not one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. PFF put the Rams’ pass catchers – including tight ends – 7th on its list of the best in football, not even in the top tier. The Rams are in Tier 2, which is titled “Strong overall with a weak point or two.”

A potential Odell Beckham Jr. return would bump the Rams into Tier 1, but they stick at the top of Tier 2 for now. How high they rise or how far they fall largely hinges on whether Allen Robinson’s 2021 season was a one-year hiatus from the wide receiver he’s been for much of his career or a sign of things to come. Robinson’s 67.0 PFF receiving grade in 2021 — following two seasons above 80.0 with the Bears — was the lowest of his career. Cooper Kupp still headlines the unit after ranking first among all wide receivers in PFF’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric last season.

There may not be a better duo than Kupp and Robinson, plus the emergence of two former second-round picks, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell, should keep this group of wide receivers in the tier 1 class.

As for the Rams' tight ends? Tyler Higbee may not be one of the preeminent tight ends in the league, such as Rob Gronkowski, Darren Waller, or George Kittle, who are all listed on tier 1 teams headed into this season, but 61 catches, 560 yards, and six touchdowns are nothing to be ashamed of.

And that's taking into account that his teammates command so many targets in the offense. But who knows, perhaps he will see an uptick in targets this season?