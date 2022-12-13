Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

DEC 12 RAMS ADD TO DL DEPTH, CLAIM LARRELL MURCHISON OFF WAIVERS

The Los Angeles Rams have added another body to the defensive line, claiming defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Murchison, 25, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, proceeding to play in 26 games across three seasons, including five starts last year.

On the season, Murchison has seen action in five games, recording two tackles. His last appearance was Dec. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Los Angeles, Murchison will join a defensive line without its premiere player in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who's missed each of the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

While Murchison surely won't be looked at as a replacement for Donald, it is a prime opportunity for the former NC State star to get extended snaps, starting when the Rams travel to Lambeau Field for a contest against the Green Bay Packers next Monday night.

DEC 8 BAKER MAYFIELD ENTERS GAME VS RAIDERS

The Baker Mayfield experiment in Los Angeles has officially begun, with the former No. 1 pick making his way on the field just 48 hours, and one three and out, after joining the franchise.

And on his first pass, Mayfield completed a 21-yard play-action pass to Van Jefferson.

Mayfield led the Rams to their first score of the game in his debut drive, with Matt Gay knocking through a 55-yard field goal.

DEC 8 BOBBY WAGNER WONT BE CHARGED

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was seemingly in hot water in recent weeks, following his decision to tackle a fan who rushed the field during the Rams' road trip to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Following the incident, Wagner was potentially facing criminal charges for tackling the fan, who claimed he was assaulted by the Rams defender.

But now, according to reports from TMZ, that will no longer be the case, after the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges.

"We all know where Bobby's intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner," Rams coach Sean McVay said.

DEC 4 RAMS INACTIVES ANNOUNCED

The already shorthanded Los Angeles Rams, who sent starting quarter Matthew Stafford to injured reserve on Friday, will now be without several key players in their divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

You can see the full list of inactive below, headlined by defensive tackle Aaron Donald:

DT Aaron Donald

DB Troy Hill

LB Terrell Lewis

LB Travin Howard

DL Bobby Evans

WR Lance McCutcheon

DEC 4 DONALD FINED Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been punished by the NFL for his grab of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes facemask in last week's loss to KC.

The NFL has decided that the play by Donald - who is sitting out today's action against the Seahawks with an ankle problem - warrant being fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness.

By the way, amid gossip that Donald might hang 'em up for the year as the Rams are going nowhere, the latest word is that the Rams star, who has five sacks this year, will try to come back after missing just the next two games.

DEC 2 STAFFORD OUT VS SEAHAWKS

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay updated the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford on Friday, noting that he had cleared concussion protocol.

However, Stafford is still set to miss the Rams Sunday matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks, with McVay citing a neck injury as the cause.

Stafford was suffering from both concussion symptoms and neck issues following the team's loss to the Saitns.