3 Up, 3 Down: The Best and Worst Starts From Seahawks' Rocky First Half

It's been a wild year for the Seahawks and mostly for the wrong reasons. They got off to a historically bad start defensively, have been inconsistent on offense, lost superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to a finger injury and currently sit at a record of 3-5—four games off the pace of the NFC West lead.

Naturally, there will be plenty of negatives to take from the first half of their season, but there were also some positives as well. Just as we've done following each of the team's games this year, we're gonna play "3 Up, 3 Down" and look at the good and bad from Seattle's first eight matchups.

3 Up

WR DK Metcalf

Now halfway through his third year in the NFL, Metcalf just continues to get better and better. He's put up 580 receiving yards with 215 of those coming after the catch, and his eight touchdowns thus far ties him with Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans for second-most in the league. What's really been impressive, however, is how he's gotten it done along the way. He's overcome some of the best cornerbacks in today's game, such as Jalen Ramsey and Marshon Lattimore, and even when Wilson went down, he kept producing with backup quarterback Geno Smith under center. In Smith's 13 quarters—and one overtime period—of work, Metcalf caught 17 of his 22 targets for 251 yards and four scores. For those reasons, it's safe to say this is the best we've seen the 2020 All-Pro, but the scary thing is: there's still, somehow, room for him to grow.

DT Al Woods

After taking last year off due to COVID-19 concerns, Woods has come back with a vengeance. He ranks seventh in the NFL among defensive tackles in run-stop win rate (43 percent), leading the Seahawks to a four-way tie with the Dolphins, Ravens and Rams atop the league in the same category (33 percent). That's all despite being gashed for 182 yards and three touchdowns by Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 2—a remarkable turnaround. Going up against Najee Harris and Alvin Kamara in back-to-back weeks, Seattle allowed just 132 yards on 44 carries (3.0 yards per touch) with Woods playing a large role in the lockdown. In all, the 11-year veteran has 21 tackles, including two for a loss, and 1.0 sack while being an absolute immovable object in the heart of Seattle's front line.

S Quandre Diggs

Pro Football Focus hates Quandre Diggs for some reason, giving him a mere 67.2 overall grade—what the outlet considers "backup" level—through eight games. Well, I'm here to tell you that's not very accurate. Instead, Diggs has played at a level worthy of Pro Bowl consideration and possibly more. Playing his second full season in the Pacific Northwest, the 28-year old safety is the sole owner of the Seahawks' three interceptions this year, which, to be fair, probably says more about their defense than anything. But aside from the picks, Diggs has been a boon for Seattle's defense, particularly at its lowest points when he served as a safety net for a struggling, constantly reshuffled group of cornerbacks. The Seahawks have needed him and he's answered the call every time. He's become a true playmaker in all facets of his game and he's a leader above all else. As such, he's put himself in a great position to be handsomely paid this offseason.

Honorable mentions: WR Tyler Lockett, LB Bobby Wagner, DE Darrell Taylor

3 Down

RB Rashaad Penny

Hoping to finally play a full season, Penny unfortunately kicked things off by nursing a calf injury through most of training camp. Then, after seemingly working his way back to prime condition, he reaggravated his ailing calf in Week 1 and was eventually placed on injured reserve. The absence of Chris Carson (neck) gave Penny a great opportunity to get back on track upon his return, but in the two games since, he's struggled mightily to get anything going on the ground. He's run the ball 13 times for an abysmal 16 yards, including a seven-rush, seven-yard performance against the Jaguars on Sunday. In the middle of a contract year after spending most of the last season-and-a-half on the sidelines, it's clear the fourth-year back is pressing to make an impression before heading into free agency. He's shown very little patience behind the line of scrimmage and continues to try and bounce everything to the outside. It's not working.

TEs Gerald Everett and Will Dissly

The Seahawks made an effort to retool their tight ends group this offseason, led by the noteworthy addition of Everett, but it hasn't paid off through the first half. This isn't necessarily the fault of either Everett, Dissly or even Colby Parkinson, however. In an offense featuring two star receivers such as Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, opportunities are going to be hard to come by as a tertiary or lower option. Plus, Wilson, Smith and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron just haven't targeted the middle of the field much in general. Seattle is ranked 30th in the NFL in targets for tight ends with 31; only Arizona (30) and Cincinnati (28) are worse. That's a problem, even for a team with the firepower it has on the outside. Waldron preached being multi-faceted during the offseason, but so far, his usage of tight ends—or lack thereof—has contradicted that statement.

DE L.J. Collier

It's been a frustrating season for Collier, who played better in 2020. But despite the strides he made as a second-year player, the former first-round pick has been a healthy inactive for six of the Seahawks' eight games so far. Head coach Pete Carroll says this is based off matchups, in which he and his staff have preferred bigger players than the 6-foot-2, 291-pound Collier. However, Seattle also actively shopped Collier in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline, though no deal was ultimately struck. Now, he remains in Seattle for at least the remainder of the season. It will be interesting to see if he gets more opportunities down the stretch or if this proverbial rollercoaster of activations continues for the 26-year old defensive end.

(Dis)honorable mentions: T Duane Brown, C Kyle Fuller, DE Carlos Dunlap