Carlos Dunlap, Like Several Seahawks, Turned Things Around in Win Over Jaguars

From Week 2 onward, Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap had seemingly disappeared. But in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, the veteran pass rusher proved why Seattle needs him the rest of the way.

Perhaps the Seahawks' pass rush isn't exactly a sleeping giant, but as it awoke from a three-week slumber on Sunday, it certainly acted like a 30-foot tall threat to the Jaguars' offense.

According to Pro Football Focus, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was pressured on over half of his dropbacks (30-of-57) and saw four of his pass attempts swatted back into his face. Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap claimed a pair of those deflections, all while leading the team in pressures with five hurries and one hit.

Your standard box score, of course, won't tell the whole story of Dunlap's performance. There, you'll find an underwhelming stat line of one tackle and no sacks. This has been the norm for the two-time Pro Bowl selection this year, but the bigger issue has been: he didn't have the advanced numbers to hang his Seahawks-branded bucket hat on, either.

Entering Seattle's Week 8 matchup with Jacksonville, Dunlap had just 14 pressures and 1.0 sack to his name. He finished a pair of games with zero quarterback disruptions, including the team's Week 2 overtime loss to the Titans in which he failed to record a single stat—advanced or otherwise.

Overall, it's been a disappointing first half of the season for Dunlap, who seemingly revitalized a struggling Seahawks defense when he was acquired via trade midway through the 2020 campaign. However, against the Jaguars, the 32-year old looked more in line with the player that arrived in Seattle nearly a year ago to the date.

When Jacksonville running back James Robinson exited with a foot injury, and Seattle jumped out to an early 17-0 lead by halftime, the game fell into the hands of Lawrence. At that point, Dunlap and his peers could smell blood in the water and proceeded to feast on the one-dimensional offensive attack.

They pinned their ears back and ripped through an underrated Jaguars offensive line like tissue paper, but were unable to notch more than a single sack on the day, thanks in part to Lawrence's mobility. Nevertheless, the constant pressure proved more than enough to phase the No. 1 draft pick, who averaged a dreadful 4.4 yards per pass attempt.

Working on tackle Jawaan Taylor as he did for most of the afternoon, Dunlap played a key role in one of the defense's biggest moments. On 1st and 10 from midfield, down 7-0 at the start of the second quarter, Lawrence ran a play-fake and looked for receiver Tavon Austin on what he thought was going to be a deep crossing pattern. Austin, however, was not on the same page and continued to work his way downfield towards the pylon, causing the rookie passer to hesitate. Meanwhile, Dunlap maneuvered his way by Taylor and rushed Lawrence into a throw well short of his intended receiver's position and into the hands of safety Quandre Diggs.

Led by Dunlap's efforts, Seattle's pass rush eclipsed 20 pressures for the first time since Week 1 in Indianapolis. There, Dunlap also spearheaded the pass rushing onslaught, tying linebacker Benson Mayowa atop the leaderboards with four pressures and his lone sack of the year thus far.

It's clear that, when Dunlap is at his best, so are the Seahawks off the edge. Heading into a daunting second half slate of matchups, they're going to need him to perform at this level if they hope to stay relevant in the NFC wild-card race.