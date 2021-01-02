BREAKING: WFT Plan: QB Alex Smith to Start Sunday

The Washington Football Team plans for Alex Smith to start at QB on Sunday night, sources confirm to SI

ASHBURN, Va. -- Good news is always a pleasant development and it looks like the Washington Football Team received some Saturday as Alex Smith is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia.

Sources told Washington Football on SI.com that Smith looks to be set to start in a win-and-in contest, but the organization still must wait until Sunday morning and even afternoon to be absolutely sure.

The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

This was an expected development after coach Ron Rivera said that Smith made it through both Thursday and Friday practices on a limited basis with no issues or problems.

Rivera and the medical staff had to wait until late Saturday morning to make sure that Smith returned to the facility with no further issues, which was a concern based on what happened last week before the Carolina game.

It appears that with some extra rest, rehab work and a slightly different plan this week that Smith will be good to go barring a setback between now and Sunday night.

That is still a concern for the Washington Football Team, per sources.

Last week, Smith practiced in full on Christmas Day (Friday) and returned to the facility on Saturday morning sore and feeling some level of tightness.

That's the reason for the concern and caution for Smith. Steven Montez is expected to be officially signed to the 53-man roster, per Ron Rivera, on Saturday as an emergency option.

There's still no word yet on the status of running back Antonio Gibson, who is expected to play but was listed as questionable or Terry McLaurin whose status is much more in question.

