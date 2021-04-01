Dyami Do-It-All? Here's A Perfect WR Option for WFT In NFL Draft

When free agency began, the debate between wide receiver and quarterback as a top need for the Washington Football Team reached new limits. Now, at least the pass-catching department won't be a one man show.

The additions of Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries have taken the pressure off new GM Martin Mayhew to add a receiver early in the 2021 NFL Draft. Samuel's speed and Humphries reliability in the slot should take some heat off Terry McLaurin as he enters a pivotal third season.

Does this take Washington out of the wide receiver chase altogether? For now, no. Samuel and Humphries both played over 60 percent of snaps from the slot in 2020. Even so, Humphries is only on a one-year deal with WFT, primarily brought in due to his success with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Washington could use a mid-round selection on a receiver should they be enamored with a talent. The team needs a true vertical threat that can work on the outside and add an extra element to the passing attack.

The target? We say ... North Carolina's Dyami Brown.

The 6-footer might have been one of the more undervalued pass-catchers in the ACC over the past two seasons. Back-to-back 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in that span, Brown made his presence felt as the go-to target to emerging QB star Sam Howell.

Earlier this week at North Carolina's Pro Day, Brown cemented his status as a top-10 target in the class. Posting a 4.44 40 time to go along with his 35.5 vertical jump only matched his smooth route-running and quality hands that win in coverage.

"The biggest goal for me was to show everybody that I can run routes," Brown said after his Pro Day. "My film is basically all deep routes, and I am more than just a deep threat. I can do it all and that’s what I wanted to show today. I wanted to show every team that and that is what I did.”

During his two seasons as a starter, Brown averaged 20 yards per play. Last season, WFT averaged 9.5 yards per catch as a team, with Cam Sims leading the way at 14.5. Even with Samuel joining the roster, he averaged just under 13 yards per play since 2018.

Washington has the luxury to two third-round picks thanks to the Trent Williams trade. Should Washington look to add another reliable set of hands to the offense, WFT could look to add Brown either at No. 74 or later at No. 82.

WFT is hopeful McLaurin and Samuel can recreate their teamwork from Columbus to Landover. Sims could be ready for a breakout year while second-year target Antonio Gandy-Golden might surprise the league.

That doesn't take away the fact Washington needs speed. Should they be looking at a receiver, Brown looks to us like a viable mid-round option.

