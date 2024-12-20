Ball Around Notes: Former Lottery Pick in G League, Bronny Shines, 2025 HOF Nominees
A former NBA lottery pick entered into the G League to play in the Winter Showcase. He will be looking to keep his career alive by performing well in front of prospective teams.
The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its list of nominees for the 2025 class. Some notable players such as Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were included.
Bronny James played for the South Bay Lakers in the G League showcase and dominated again. The rookie continued his string of strong games.
Here are some other basketball stories that you may have missed from around the sport:
