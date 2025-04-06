Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich will host Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena for their Champions League quarterfinal first-leg on April 8.
Over the weekend, Bayern ran out 3-1 victors against Augsburg in the Bavarian derby to keep their 6-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga. However, Vincent Kompany's side lost Jamal Musiala for an extended period of time.
Both sides have amazing players at each position, but which team's stars would feature most in a combined XI between the teams (based on current form and available players)?
Bayern Munich & Inter Milan Combined XI (4-4-2)
GK: Yann Sommer - Sommer has become a key element of Inter Milan's success since he joined the club last year.
RB: Konrad Laimer - The Austrian is the best option in this position for both sides in this tie. Laimer is having a solid season under Kompany.
CB: Kim Min-jae - The South Korean international is having a very good season with Die Roten, and his partnership with Upamecano has been key to Bayern's success until this point of the season.
CB: Alessandro Bastoni - Bastoni has been one of the best center-backs in Europe over the last three years and the leader of Inter's backline.
LB: Federico Dimarco - Dimarco is a complete left-back, a jack of all trades. He brings stability to his side defensively while being an offensive threat.
RM: Michael Olise - The France international has put up several stellar performances for club and country since he signed for Bayern Munich and proved that he is one of the best in Europe in his position this season.
CM: Hakan Calhanoglu - The Turkey international plays a pivotal role in Inter Milan's midfield. He is the one dictating the pace of their plays and is a true leader in their squad.
CM: Joshua Kimmich - The German international is in great form at the moment and played a massive part in Bayern's amazing season so far.
LM: Leroy Sané - Sané is having an excellent season so far and has showcased his importance for his side on numerous occasions.
ST: Lautaro Martinez - Martinez is Inter Milan's leader and their main offensive threat. The Argentine will undoubtedly play a huge role for his side in this tie.
ST: Harry Kane - One of Europe's finest at his position, the England international has scored 10 goals in 11 appearances in the Champions League this season.
