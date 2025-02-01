Bayern Munich 4-3 Holstein Kiel: Kane Brace Moves Bayern Nine Points Clear At The Top Of The Bundesliga
Bayern Munich moved nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings, beating Holstein Kiel 4-3 at the Allianz Arena. Second-place Bayer Leverkusen will play Hoffenheim tomorrow.
A Harry Kane brace and goals from Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala gave the Reds a comfortable win over 17th-place Kiel.
Bayern Munich Win Despite Late Fightback From Kiel
Bayern Munich knew what type of game it would be within seconds, with Holstein Kiel dropping deep from the opening kick-off.
Munich continued to push Kiel back, but the visitors had the best chance in the opening 12 minutes. Phil Harres side-footed wide from a cross when he might have scored if he had hit the target.
Just seven minutes later, Bayern took the lead. Good work from Michael Olise down the right, who cut the ball back for Jamal Musiala to pass it into the corner of the net.
Holstein Kiel continued to create chances on the counter-attack. Lewis Holtby should have done better, seeing his tame shot cleared off the line by defender Kim Min-jae.
When it looked like Kiel would head into half-time happy, they conceded a second. Kingsley Coman crossed for Harry Kane to head home his 18th Bundesliga goal this season.
The goals continued in the second half. Bayern took 45 seconds to score the third. This time, left-back Raphael Guerreiro found the head of Kane, who scored his second of the game.
Die Störche's heads dropped, and Bayern looked to rack up the goals. Serge Gnabry, who came on at half-time, made it 4-1 when he set himself up for a volley into the right corner of the goal.
Holstein Kiel pulled one back from Finn Porath, a superb strike from the 27-year-old. It will go down in history as the first goal scored by a Kiel player at the Allianz Arena.
Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala had half-chances to extend the lead, and the visitors had good chances to score. Holstein Kiel pulled another back from Steven Skrzybski in the first minute of added time, making it 4-3 a minute later.
Bayern hung on for a satisfactory victory despite conceding two late goals. Bayern will be at home again on February 7 against Werder Bremen.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller React As Bayern Munich Draw Celtic In The UEFA Champions League
Jamie Redknapp Reveals Harry Kane’s Take On Outgoing Bayern Munich Star Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Nkunku, Tel, Gyokeres, Kimmich & More - January 30, 2025