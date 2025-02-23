Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Top Of The Table Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in a mouthwatering Bundesliga clash between 1st and 3rd placed teams in the standings.
A win today would see Bayern move eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. They currently sit five points above Bayer Leverkusen, who won yesterday,
There are 6 changes from Tuesday’s Champions League game against Scottish side Celtic.
Konrad Laimer, Thomas Müller, Hiroki Itō, Leroy Sané, Eric Dier, and Aleksandar Pavlovic come in for Harry Kane, who is only fit enough for the bench, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano and Josip Stanisic.
Bayern Munich starting lineup v Eintracht Frankfurt.
1. Manuel Neuer
3. Kim Min-Jae
6. Joshua Kimmich
10. Leroy Sané
15. Eric Dier
17. Michael Olise
21. Hiroki Itō
25. Thomas Müller
27. Konrad Laimer
42. Jamal Musiala
45. Aleksandar Pavlovic
