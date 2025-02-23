Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Top Of The Table Bundesliga Clash

The Bayern Munich lineup for their crunch clash with Eintracht Frankfurt has been announced.

Bayern Munich hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in a mouthwatering Bundesliga clash between 1st and 3rd placed teams in the standings.

A win today would see Bayern move eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. They currently sit five points above Bayer Leverkusen, who won yesterday,

There are 6 changes from Tuesday’s Champions League game against Scottish side Celtic.

Konrad Laimer, Thomas Müller, Hiroki Itō, Leroy Sané, Eric Dier, and Aleksandar Pavlovic come in for Harry Kane, who is only fit enough for the bench, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano and Josip Stanisic.

Bayern Munich starting lineup v Eintracht Frankfurt.

1. Manuel Neuer

3. Kim Min-Jae

6. Joshua Kimmich

10. Leroy Sané

15. Eric Dier

17. Michael Olise

21. Hiroki Itō

25. Thomas Müller

27. Konrad Laimer

42. Jamal Musiala

45. Aleksandar Pavlovic

