Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will attempt to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga when they host Werder Bremen on Friday night.
Vincent Kompany's side boasts a six-point lead over current champions Bayer Leverkusen coming into this clash, meaning they can stretch that to nine points and put the pressure on Leverkusen before their trip to Wolfsburg.
Bayern Munich is on a superb run of Bundesliga form right now, having not dropped a point since they lost away at Mainz on December 14. They have six league victories in a row, although conceding three goals at home to Holstein Kiel when 4-0 up in the most recent win will have concerned Kompany over his team's concentration levels.
Werder Bremen arrives at the Allianz Arena in eighth place, but a win would see them go level on points with fourth-placed RB Leipzig before the weekend's matches.
Werder had failed to win in four Bundesliga matches until beating Mainz 1-0 at the end of January, so they will attempt to build on that result by causing an upset against Bayern.
Here's a look at the last five Bundesliga games between the two teams.
Date
Result
September 21, 2024
Werder Bremen 0-5 Bayern Munich
January 21, 2024
Bayern Munich 0-1 Werder Bremen
August 18, 2023
Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich
May 6, 2023
Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich
November 8, 2022
Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich Team News vs Werder Bremen
Despite signing a new contract with the club, Alphonso Davies is still injured and won't be available for Bayern Munich until March. Raphael Guerreiro is expected to take the left-back spot, whilst Hiroki Ito's injury frees the center-back spots for Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.
Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala are expected to start in attack, whilst Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Michael Olise will all be battling for the two wide spots. As Kompany revealed in his press conference, Leon Goretzka has returned.
Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen Date
Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen Kick-Off Time
Time: 2:30 p.m. EST (11:30 a.m. PST, 8:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen
United States: ESPN App, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, Now TV, Sky Go, Sky Go Extra
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: BeIN Sports Connect, BeIN SPORTS 2
