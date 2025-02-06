Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know about Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / Lackovic

Bayern Munich will attempt to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga when they host Werder Bremen on Friday night.

Vincent Kompany's side boasts a six-point lead over current champions Bayer Leverkusen coming into this clash, meaning they can stretch that to nine points and put the pressure on Leverkusen before their trip to Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich is on a superb run of Bundesliga form right now, having not dropped a point since they lost away at Mainz on December 14. They have six league victories in a row, although conceding three goals at home to Holstein Kiel when 4-0 up in the most recent win will have concerned Kompany over his team's concentration levels.

MORE: Bayern Munich Midfielder Questions Mentality After Conceding Two Late Goals Against Holstein Kiel

Werder Bremen arrives at the Allianz Arena in eighth place, but a win would see them go level on points with fourth-placed RB Leipzig before the weekend's matches.

Werder had failed to win in four Bundesliga matches until beating Mainz 1-0 at the end of January, so they will attempt to build on that result by causing an upset against Bayern.

Here's a look at the last five Bundesliga games between the two teams.

Date

Result

September 21, 2024

Werder Bremen 0-5 Bayern Munich

January 21, 2024

Bayern Munich 0-1 Werder Bremen

August 18, 2023

Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich

May 6, 2023

Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich

November 8, 2022

Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich Team News vs Werder Bremen

Despite signing a new contract with the club, Alphonso Davies is still injured and won't be available for Bayern Munich until March. Raphael Guerreiro is expected to take the left-back spot, whilst Hiroki Ito's injury frees the center-back spots for Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.

Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala are expected to start in attack, whilst Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Michael Olise will all be battling for the two wide spots. As Kompany revealed in his press conference, Leon Goretzka has returned.

MORE: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash

Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen Date

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen Kick-Off Time

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST (11:30 a.m. PST, 8:30 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen

United States: ESPN App, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, Now TV, Sky Go, Sky Go Extra

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: BeIN Sports Connect, BeIN SPORTS 2

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Transcript: Vincent Kompany's Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen In The Bundesliga

Bayern Munich Legend Slams Club Over Mathys Tel Treatment After Forward Joins Spurs

Alphonso Davies Signs Long-Term Bayern Munich Contract Ending Real Madrid's Pursuit

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches

Published |Modified
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/Matchday