Bayern Munich 2-3 VfL Bochum: Full Match Highlights Of Bayern's Bundesliga Loss To Bochum
Bayern Munich suffered a shock 3-2 loss to VfL Bochum in their latest Bundesliga clash on March 8 at the Allianz Arena.
Raphael Gurreiro gave Bayern an early two goal lead. The Portuguese thumped home a left footed finish to net his first. Gurreiro's second was a well taken header. His first goal came in the 14th minute and the second in the 28th minute.
Jakov Medic pulled one back in the 31st minute and Joao Palhinha was sent off in the 42nd minute of the game. Ibrahima Sissoko (51') and Matus Bero (71') scored twice in quick succession to make it 3-2 for Bochum.
Bayern Munich had the lion's share of possession during the game (74%). They also managed a total of 14 shots, including five on target, and completed 720 passes compared to Bochum's 257.
Bochum, though, managed the same amount of shots on target as Bayern. The Bavarians now have 61 points from 25 matches but maintain an eight point lead over second placed Bayer Leverkusen in the standings. Xabi Alonso's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen earlier in the day.
Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum match highlights
Bayern Munich will now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League. They are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen at the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 11 at the BayArena. The first leg at the Allianz Arena ended in a 3-0 win for the Bavarians and Vincent Kompany's side hold a massive advantage heading into the second leg.
