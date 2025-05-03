Transcript: Kompany And Others’ Post-Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich’s Draw
Bayern Munich played out a 3-3 draw in their latest Bundesliga away game against RB Leipzig on May 3. Benjamin Sesko (11') and Lukas Klostermann (39') gave Leipzig an early two-goal lead.
Eric Dier (62') and Michael Olise (63') scored in quick succession before Leroy Sane (83') made it 3-2. However, Leipzig found an injury-time equalizer through Yussuf Poulsen (90+4').
Vincent Kompany and others addressed the media after the game. Read on to know what they said (via Bayern Munich).
Herbert Hainer: We aren’t champions yet, but things are looking very good. We’ve always said the championship title is the most important one because you have to work for it over the course of an entire season. If the team succeed, they’ve more than deserved it. We saw again today what they are capable of. Of course we’d have liked to advance in the Champions League and the cup, but taken altogether, the team have turned in many outstanding displays, great performances, so we’re looking forward to celebrating the German championship title next week.
Max Eberl: The atmosphere in the dressing room is very positive. We turned in a poor first-half display, but then we came back with aplomb. Leipzig’s lucky punch at the end is annoying, but we’re nine points clear now, it’s another step towards the championship title. We regard the glass as half full because we fought back after being two goals down. Leipzig are in a difficult phase, but they’re a good team. We were dominant in the end. Now we want to seal the championship title at home, our full focus is on Gladbach. But we’re still glad about the point here, even though the end was annoying of course.
Christoph Freund: It was a spectacle. We didn’t play well in the first half, Leipzig were really aggressive. We turned in a really good display and created many chances in the second half. We could have scored a fourth or a fifth goal or even more. It’s a bit of a shame we conceded the 3-3 equaliser, but it was still a really awesome match. And yes, we’re effectively champions. We were two down and then turned things around to make it 3-2. There were a few minutes to go, but we were in a good flow. Of course we hoped to win the match.
Vincent Kompany: Taken altogether it’s fun of course, but as a coach you always want perfection, and that wasn’t the case today, in the first half in particular. At the end of the day the afternoon was almost perfect – the first half wasn’t so good, but we saw perhaps the best moments of the season in the second half – the goal we conceded in the 90+4thminute was annoying of course. But what the team showed today gives me a lot of confidence for the future. The team always believed in themselves despite being two goals down, which shows what potential the squad has and how alive it is.
Thomas Muller: It really wasn’t bad today. If you watch football at the moment – last week’s Champions League match, for example – it’s football at its best at the moment. And again today, the atmosphere, the fans before and during the game, the course of the game in general, you just see how much fun this sport is. Of course it feels a bit weird because of the late equaliser, but we somehow feel as champions. It’s in between. We aren’t yet officially, but it almost feels like it. I think it will sort itself out emotionally in the course of the evening – and then the championship title next week, that’s clear.
Konrad Laimer: That’s why we all play football. The championship title is the most honest one, you win it over a long distance. We utterly deserve to be at the top, and I’m really looking forward to sealing it. We’ll win the championship title sooner or later. After being two goals down, we created many chances in the second half today.
Jonas Urbig: It isn’t official yet, but we want to make it official next week. We’re looking forward to winning the championship title, be it tomorrow or next week.
