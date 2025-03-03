On Loan Bayern Munich Star Mathys Tel Reveals His Best-Ever Teammate
French forward Mathys Tel has been seeing plenty of game time since his move to Tottenham Hotspur in January.
Tel joined the Premier League side from parent club Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old has started four games, scoring once in the FA Cup against Aston Villa.
In an interview with TNT Sports, Tel was asked who the nest player he has played with in his short career.
Despite playing alongside Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and many other great players, Tel had an answer not many would have guessed.
There are a lot of players, but Sadio Mane was the best. He works hard every day, after training, before and after the game, so he's an example for me.- Mathys Tel
Sadio Mane played alongside Tel during the 2022/23 season, his final season with the Bavarian club. He has since moved to the Saudi Pro League, playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.
MORE: Tottenham 'Increasingly Confident' Of Striking Permanent Deal For Bayern Munich Attacker
What the future holds after this season for the talented youngster is unclear. Bayern wants to keep him, but the forward is searching for consistent playing time. Tel has a contract with the Bundesliga team until 2029.
