Bayern Munich Legend Advises Club To Sign Barcelona Target Who Has Leader Mentality
Bayern Munich are close to securing the Bundesliga title, but their failings in the Champions League have resulted in questions around the squad. Rumors have already begun surrounding what Vincent Kompany may do in the summer transfer window.
Former Bayern player Lothar Matthaus has indicated one issue the team has faced and which player they could sign to solve it. Speaking to Sky Germany (via SPORT), the club legend identified a lack of leadership in defense, and signing Bayer Leverkusen center-back Jonathan Tah could be the answer.
Bayern made a mistake last summer by not signing Tah. But maybe this time he’ll decide to play in Munich. There’s a lot of uncertainty in defense and Tah would be a big help.- Lothar Matthaus
Matthaus continued, mentioning Kim Min-jae, who has been criticized recently but feels he is a great player.
Bayern isn’t happy with Kim, although I rate him as a centre-back. But maybe he needs a leader next to him. Tah would be one of those. If I had to advise FC Bayern, I’d say they need the best — and Tah is one of the best. I’d definitely negotiate for Tah.- Lothar Matthaus
Tah, who turned 29 in February, will leave Leverkusen at the end of this season with his contract ending. Despite being close to his 30s, signing a player like Tah on a free transfer would make sense. However, it would depend on what wages he would demand.
Other teams, such as Barcelona, are interested in Tah. If Bayern wants to land the German international, it may be more difficult than if they signed him a season ago when they had the chance.
