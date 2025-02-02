Bayern Munich Transfer News: Tel, Onyedika, Nkunku, Coman & More - February 2, 2025
Bayern Munich is not set to do any incoming business in the remaining days of the January transfer window, but it could lose at least one player.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Bayern Munich from football publications and websites around the world.
Bayern Munich Transfer News and Rumors
Bayern has ruled out a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku during the January transfer window. The $64 million-rated Frenchman has been linked with a move back to Germany, but Bayern could still be interested in a summer move. - Christian Falk
Bayern Munich is one of several top European clubs monitoring Nigerian Raphael Onyedika. The midfielder has caught the attention with his Champions League performances for Club Brugge. The 23-year-old transfer value is said to be around $30 million. - les transferts
Arsenal is the latest Premier League club to show interest in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel. The young Frenchman is set to leave Bayern before the January transfer window closes, and several teams are interested in securing a deal. - Fabrizio Romano
Kingsley Coman could be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Bayern set to sell the French forward. If he does leave, it will likely be in the summer. - Tobi Altschäffl/ Christian Falk (H/T) iMiaSanMia
Rival Watch
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface could still be on the move in January after his proposed move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr collapsed. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all mentioned as possible suitors. - TBR Football
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Harry Kane Praises Bayern Munich Teammates As He Surpasses Erling Haaland's Bundesliga Record
Bayern Munich 4-3 Holstein Kiel: Kane Brace Moves Bayern Nine Points Clear At The Top Of The Bundesliga
Transcript: Kompany, Neuer, Kane And More React After Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Win
Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller React As Bayern Munich Draw Celtic In The UEFA Champions League