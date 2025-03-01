Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Wants Bayern Munich to Sign ‘The Best Player in Germany'
Bayern Munich have a star-studded squad in their ranks. The Bavarians are arguably the best team in German football at the moment.
Bayern has several German internationals like Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and more. Club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thinks there's another player Bayern should sign.
He reckons Florian Wirtz is a player who fits Bayern Munich's needs perfectly. Wirtz has been in spectacular form for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons.
Speaking to Abendzeitung, he said:
For me, Florian Wirtz is the best player in Germany. And I make no secret of the fact that it must be our clear goal to sign Wirtz. Everyone at FC Bayern agrees that he is exactly the player we want to sign - not to weaken Leverkusen, but to strengthen ourselves.- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Florian Wirtz has been sensational for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons. He has scored 56 goals and provided 63 assists in 188 appearances for Leverkusen.
This season, Wirtz has scored 15 goals and 13 assists in 36 appearances. Overall, he has been simply phenomenal. Last season, he played a significant role in Leverkusen's unbeaten title-winning campaign. The 21-year-old has also represented Germany 29 times so far in his career.
According to Transfermarkt, Wirtz has a market value of $140 million. While Bayern has the financial firepower to spend that, they could also face competition from other top European clubs.
Real Madrid has been particularly interested in signing Wirtz. It's worth keeping an eye on the 21-year-old's future move.
