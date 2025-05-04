Manchester United Urged To Go After Bayern Munich Midfielder This Summer
Bayern Munich are on the verge of winning the Bundesliga title this season. The Bavarians hold a nine point lead over Bayer Leverkusen atop the Bundesliga table at the moment.
Vincent Kompany has managed to lead the team to regain the Bundesliga from Bayer Leverkusen in his first season in charge of the club. It has been an improved season from the Bavarians after they struggled under Thomas Tuchel last term.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are struggling in the Premier League and are 15th. The Red Devils have been told to bring in a new midfielder who can significantly improve the team next season. Didi Hamann thinks Joao Palhinha is the player to serve United's purpose.
He told CoinCasino, as relayed by GOAL:
I think Joao Palhinha could be a great fit for Manchester United because they need steel in the middle of the park. He does the work in the engine room and there is where games are won and lost for United. They have looked weak there at times and I think Palhinha would improve them.- Didi Hamann
He further added:
Things haven’t gone to plan for him at Bayern Munich because Vincent Kompany decided that Joshua Kimmich needed to be back in the middle, the one deficiency in his game is probably his work on the ball and that’s so important at Bayern when they are dominating games. He is probably a player to use in the biggest games against the best teams so he can frustrate the opposition, we could well see him if Bayern go on and get PSG in the Champions League final. He has rarely started and also had an injury, I think he will part ways with the club in the summer and it’s a question of how much money Bayern can get back.- Didi Hamann
Palhinha is currently in his first season at Bayern Munich. The Portugal international hasn't managed a goal contribution in his 23 appearances for the Bavarians. Palhinha, however, provides the team with an engine, which Manchester United might be missing.
Palhinha joined Bayern for an approximate $63 million from Fulham. Hence, Bayern might ask for a significant transfer fee to let the Portuguese go.
