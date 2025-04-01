Bayern Munich

Marseille Sets $32m Price Tag For Inter and Bayern Munich Target

The French side has named its price.

Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille has named its price for a Brazilian winger whom Bayern Munich and Inter have been linked with in recent weeks.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia (via FCInterNews), Marseille would like to receive around $32m for Luis Henrique, with the 23-year-old becoming one of the most exciting young wingers in European football over the past few months.

Having arrived at Marseille from Botafogo in 2020, it has taken until this season under Roberto De Zerbi for Henrique to make good on his potential. He has seven goals and five assists from 27 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Bayern and Inter actually face each other in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this month, and the battle looks set to continue into the transfer market with both clubs thinking that Henrique could prove to be a worthwhile investment.

The system used by De Zerbi at Marseille is closer to Simone Inzaghi's Inter team than Vincent Kompany's Bayern team, but the Brazilian has shown himself to be versatile.

