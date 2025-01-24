Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Ipswich Town
Liverpool return to Premier League action by hosting Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, aiming to strengthen their lead at the top of the table.
The Reds sit six points clear, with a game in hand over second-place Arsenal. Arne Slot's side suffered a few slips earlier this month, including draws with Manchester United and top-four challengers Nottingham Forest.
However, those below were unable to close the gap, and Arne Slot's team have returned to top form having secured a late win at Brentford last weekend. Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score a brace at Gtech Community Stadium.
Ipswich Town, on the other hand, are languishing in the 18th position - occupying the final relegation spot on 16 points. Kieran McKenna’s side, who are only below 17th-placed Wolves on goal differential lost woefully to defending champions Manchester City last Sunday.
Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones due to injury. The 23-year-old was forced off at half-time during the midweek 2-1 victory over Lille in the Champions League, having picked up a knock.
Jones underwent further assessment on the injury and he is now expected to miss this weekend's league game. Arne Slot told his pre-match press conference: "He went out during half-time, so that’s mostly not a good sign, and it wasn’t because he will not be available for the game tomorrow.
"The rest we have to wait and see how long it’s going to take. I’m not expecting months… but let's see if he’s available for PSV or Bournemouth."
Slot also revealed that the Reds are managing Ibrahima Konate’s load after he did not feature in the Lille game. The Dutchman added: “We have seen how to manage that. We skipped him twice. This game, Jarell played and Accrington Stanley game, he didn’t play as well.
“That is a bit because he has some pain, don’t exaggerate it, but he probably feels a bit. It is safe for him to play but the loads you’re aware of.
"When a player is out for five or six weeks then plays every three days is, in our opinion, a risk. He now comes to a moment where he will be able to play three times a week.”
Diogo Jota (muscle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) remain unavailable to face struggling Ipswich Town.
