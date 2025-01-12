Arne Slot Provides Update On Potential Loan Stance On Jayden Danns Amid Interest From Several Clubs
Liverpool forward Jayden Danns looked set to leave on loan in the summer, however, an untimely injury curtailed those plans. Danns burst into Jurgen Klopp’s first team last year, featuring in the 2024 Carabao Cup Cup final as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1–0 at Wembley Stadium.
The 18-year-old made his first-team comeback with a substitute appearance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup last month and then scored his first goal of the season on Saturday.
The academy graduate climbed off the bench against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday to net Liverpool's third goal of the 4-0 win at Anfield as the Reds progressed to the fourth round.
Arne Slot praised Danns, tipping the youngster for a 'very good career' following his goal against Accrington Stanley, however, the Dutchman does not know if the striker will leave the Reds on loan in the January transfer window.
"The last thing [a loan move], I don’t know at the moment, to be honest," Slot said after the game.
"What I like most about him – and with most of the Academy players – is the mentality they have. So, that’s a big compliment for him and definitely also a big compliment to our youth academy because if you are a youngster and you come to the first team sometimes you are used in a way that you might not expect [in training].
"Although it is common in football, you are then playing the other team that has to copy sometimes the team we face over here, so sometimes you are in a different position.
"He is a striker, but if we are playing 11v11 and I make the choice to play Jota and the other side Darwin [Nunez] is playing as a nine, he has to play as an 11 or as a six or whatever position we need him.
"But he will always, like the other Academy players, give all they have. James McConnell is also a perfect example of that. If that is your mentality you can definitely get the most of your potential. That is what is going to happen with him.
"What that potential is, it probably needs some time to find out if he will in the end be a starter for us, but he will have a very good career because of his mentality. I am very sure of that."
