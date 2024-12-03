Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Newcastle United
Arne Slot's Liverpool roll on with another emphatic win over Manchester City at the weekend. A 2-0 victory in front of the Anfield crowd topped off a stunning week of football for the Dutch Head Coach, with a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid during the week leading up to the Manchester City game.
Arne has spoke to the media in relation to some injury updates prior to the trip North to face Newcastle United.
When asked about the starting goalkeeper position and if Alisson comes straiht back into the first team?
“So, it’s always big decisions you have to make as the manager of Liverpool because we have so many quality players, but I think I have been clear a few weeks ago about what my position is about our goalkeepers.
“But we are just waiting for the moment that Alisson is completely fit because Caoimh is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he is only on 50 per cent [fitness] and that would not be good for Alisson and not be good for the team.
“He’s getting there. It might take a few more extra days but he’s getting closer and closer and like I’ve always said the end phase of rehab is always the period where you feel like, ‘OK, is he really there or does he need a few extra days?’
“But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are.”
Slot has also confirmed that Federico Chiesa is back in full training and available for selection. Whether he is selected for the Newcastle game, however, remains to be seen.