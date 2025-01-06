Comparing Liverpool's Upcoming Fixtures To Premier League Title Rivals Arsenal After Manchester United Draw
Liverpool failed to beat struggling Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League at Anfield, however with Arsenal also dropping points at Brighton, the gap between the Reds and the Gunners is now six points.
Arne Slot's side have a game in hand after the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.
Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool but Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo ensured both sides shared the spoils.
After the game, Slot expressed his disappointment saying: "It feels for us as two points dropped. I think many people, what stays in their head for a long time is what happens in the end and that was a big chance for [Harry] Maguire, of course.
"But what we tend to forget is two minutes before, Virgil [van Dijk] had maybe such a big chance as he had to make it 3-2 for us. In the end, it was a difficult game. A bit similar to maybe the Nottingham Forest game, where the playing style of both teams was quite similar.
"Defending in a low block with a lot of bodies and if they had the ball, not the risk of build-up but play it long. Every free-kick they got somewhere in and around their own half or our half, they brought it in, so that was a bit similar to Forest.
"That is not always easy then to play against that style of football and that’s what showed against Forest and it showed again today.
"Especially if they have such good, quality players that can defend so well, then it is not so easy to play it through that low block that they had."
Liverpool will now switch attention to the Carabao Cup semifinals against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday before hosting Accrington in the FA Cup at Anfield this weekend.
Liverpool's next six league games: Nottingham Forest (A), Brentford (A), Ipswich Town (H), Bournemouth (A), Wolves (H), Manchester City (A)
Arsenal's next six league games: Tottenham Hotspur (H), Aston Villa (H), Wolves (A), Manchester City (H), Leicester City (A), West Ham United (H)
