Elon Must Past Interest In Manchester United Resurfaced Amid Recent Liverpool FC Acquisition Reports
Fenway Sports Group’s handling of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contraction situation has frustrated many Liverpool supporters.
While the ‘FSG Out’ banners haven’t been toted to recent matches, the reports of Elon Musk planning to buy Liverpool sparks debate on whether the club would benefit from new owners.
The Reds are first in the Premier League and first in the Champions League standings, but the lingering doubts over the contract negotiations of Salah, van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold could tempt supporters to idealize greener pastures with a new billionaire owner.
Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, and owner of X (formerly Twitter), certainly fits the bill as a new billionaire owner for the Liverpool dreamers.
However, an old tweet resurfaced linking Musk to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United (before Musk acquired Twitter).
Musk replied to the thread later, stating, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”
The sports team acquisition rumors were dismissed a few years ago, but in a recent interview with Times Radio, Elon Musk’s father, Errol, was asked if his son wanted to buy Liverpool.
Errol Musk responded:
“I can’t comment on that; they’ll raise the price!”
Errol Musk’s later comments stated that Elon has expressed a desire to buy the club, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it.
The billionaire’s grandmother was born in Liverpool, and Musk has relatives in Merseyside. His father went on to speak about their attachment to the city.
It is yet to be seen whether Elon Musk’s interest in Liverpool is more than a rumor. Musk recently backed President-elect Donald Trump in November’s United States election and will head the new Department of Government Efficiency. Adding ownership of a football club might not be the highest on Musk’s priority list at the moment.
The Tesla CEO’s resurfaced tweet on Manchester United appears to be a joke and dismisses his buying a sports team. However, the recent reports on his interest in Liverpool come at an interesting time in FSG’s tenure and amid the frustration of some supporters.