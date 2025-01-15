Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Newcastle Battling For French Defender In La Liga

Multiple Premier League sides including Liverpool, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are all competing for the signature of 24-year-old Loïc Badé from Sevilla.

Stephen Garrett

Loic Bade seen during LaLiga EA SPORTS game between teams of Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Loic Bade seen during LaLiga EA SPORTS game between teams of Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan / IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

With the future of Virgil van Dijk still uncertain as the weeks tick on regarding his contract situation, Liverpool are attempting to be proactive in the market to scout and find his replacement in the event the Dutch captain leaves the club at the end of the season. The Red's sights have turned to French defender, Loïc Badé.

The 24-year-old currently playing for the Spanish outfit, Sevilla, has garnered interest from across the Premier League, with three clubs named by last Saturday's edition of AS for Liverpool and Newcastle, and earlier yesterday, Diario de Sevilla confirmed the interest of Aston Villa.

The 6ft3 Frenchman has impressed a lot of clubs this season, and those in desperate need of a centre-back in the upcoming window will start to speed up their process for signing their targets in this window or for the Summer window.

At the weekend, the Spanish director returned to his former club to watch their 1-1 draw against Valencia and opened talks with Sevilla for Badé. Monchi knows the 24-year-old well, having signed him for the Andalusian club from Stade Rennais in January 2023

The Spanish side would allow Badé to leave this Winter window for an amount of £21million if an offer were to come in.

Aston Villa has laid the most groundwork so far for the Frenchman, with their Sporting Director Monchi travelling to Spain last weekend.

Richard Hughes will need to speed his process up if he wants to get the defender into the squad before he is snapped up by a Premier League rival.

Published
Stephen Garrett
STEPHEN GARRETT

Lead Social Media Manager for LFC Transfer Room. Video Content Creator & Editor.

Home/News