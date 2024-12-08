Liverpool Make 'Opening Contract Offer' To Mohamed Salah
According to David Ornstein, Liverpool have made an 'opening contract offer' to in-form striker Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian's current deal at Anfield ends next summer, at which point he would be able to depart on a free transfer.
Salah has started the new season and life under Head Coach Arne Slot in emphatic fashion with 15 goals and 12 assists in just 21 matches across all competitions.
His performances are one of the key reasons why Slot's team find themselves at the top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables, with his influence on the team as great as it has ever been.
Despite Salah's efforts on the field, there had been no signs that a breakthrough was close in negotiations to extend his stay at Anfield, with the forward himself admitting that he was 'more out than in'.
According to Ornstein in The Athletic, there has now been some movement, however, with Liverpool making an 'opening contract offer' to Salah.
This is the second report in the last 24 hours to claim that Liverpool and Salah are now at the negotiating table after The Mirror claimed he was close to penning a new two-year deal.
Whilst this appears to be heading in the right direction, the Football Correspondent still urged caution that this does not mean that a deal is either 'done or close' with the need for patience whilst discussions continue.
There was further good news provided by Ornstein, however, with the news that skipper Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also both been offered new deals by the club, and talks are ongoing.
This is the first time that chiefs at Liverpool have publically shown their intention to tie down three of their biggest players, and supporters will be hoping that a resolution is now in sight.