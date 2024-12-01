Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Players Available For Premier League Clash With Manchester City

The Reds host the defending champions at Anfield on Sunday

Liverpool host defending champions Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds head into the game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Last weekend's 3-2 win over Southampton in the league opened up an eight-point gap on Man City who lost 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds have won 17 of their 19 games under Arne Slot while struggling Manchester City had lost five in a row before blowing a 3-0 lead to draw with Feyenoord in their midweek Champions League encounter.

A win over Pep Guardiola's side will extend Liverpool's lead to 11 points. Ahead of the game, Slot remains unsure about several players' fitness. Liverpool could be without six players after Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate sustained injuries late on in Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Madrid.

Konate posted on social media on Friday: “So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night. Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.”

Slot told the reporters on Thursday: “They are still being assessed so it’s difficult to say where they are in terms of the injuries.

“Let’s wait and see but it is never a good sign if players… Conor, I had to take him off and Ibou didn’t walk off the pitch as he should have after such a fantastic game that he played. He should have made a round [of the pitch] and clapped the fans but unfortunately he couldn’t so that’s not a good sign.

“They are still being assessed and it is so close after the game yesterday night, and I just came off the training pitch. So, I can’t tell you exactly where they are, so we have to wait and see where they are this weekend and after that.”

Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Kostas Tsimikas, and Diogo Jota are all expected to miss the encounter. Below is the full Liverpool squad to face Manchester City according to This is Anfield:

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders

Virgil Van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson

Midfielders

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa*

*In doubt

