Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk Included In FIFPRO World11 Alongside Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, & Others
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been included in the FIFPRO Men’s World11 for 2024. This is the fourth time the 33-year-old has made the annual team, which is exclusively chosen by the votes of more than 21,000 professional players around the world.
Van Dijk was among the top three defenders selected including Real Madrid duo Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger in the Men’s World 11, having already done so in 2019, 2020, and 2022.
He told FIFPRO: "I’m proud to be in the FIFPRO World 11. It means a lot because it’s voted for by your peers and it’s always a great feeling to get recognition in that way.
"It means a little bit more [being recognised by fellow professionals]. You play against these guys and they can definitely feel what kind of qualities you have and how difficult you can make it for them. It’s always a great feeling to be voted in the FIFPRO World 11."
The Netherlands international has now surpassed three-time winner Ronaldinho, who he described as his idol when he was younger in all-time World 11 appearances.
He added: "I tried to play like Ronaldinho a little bit when I was younger. I had some tekkers [technique] to be honest, but he played up front and I played at the back. The joy he brought to the pitch and his qualities, goals, assists, tricks, enjoyment – a really, fantastic player."
Virgil van Dijk has been ever-present for Arne Slot's side this season, starting all 19 matches in the Premier League and Champions League as the Reds lead both standings. Liverpool have also reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup and will face struggling Southampton for a place in the semifinals later this month.
Van Dijk's future is however up in the air with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. According to reports, Liverpool have offered a new contract to the centre-back alongside Mohamed Salah and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold whose contracts also expire in June next year.
FIFPRO Men’s World11 2024
Ederson, Dani Carvajal, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Toni Kroos, Rodri, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.