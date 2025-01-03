Real Madrid Raise Offer For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold To €18m
Real Madrid continue their pursuit of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window. Madrid have already seen their initial approach rejected by the Reds who have no interest in selling the right-back.
Alexander-Arnold's current contract expires at the end of the season and he is now free to talk to overseas clubs including Madrid. Liverpool have offered the 26-year-old a new deal and the defender is still giving the club the opportunity to keep him for the long haul.
During his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responded to his side's failed attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool earlier this week.
“It is difficult for me to talk about that in this context. But we are going to have to wait and see," he said.
“We are focused on all these games in January and the game tomorrow (against Valencia) and I’ve got nothing more to say. It’s not sensible for me to speak about the market right now.
“I’m not going to speak about it because right now, here, is not the place to talk about it. We will see what will happen but I have a great squad. We have got injuries and problems with that but we are also able to overcome them.”
He added: "January signings? It's a bit more complicated to talk about this. We'll see, we'll see. Talking about this is not easy at the moment.
"I said that we will not sign anyone in January before. Look, I can't talk about it now.
Alexander-Arnold himself has remained tight-lipped on his contract situation at the club. He told Sky Sports: "I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public - and this one won't be either.
The defender added: "I think we win multiple trophies. I think that's the level that we're at, that's the level we've shown that we're capable of, beating the best teams in the world."
Real Madrid are not ready to give up on Alexander-Arnold this January. According to Cadena SER via LFC Transfer Room, Real Madrid have raised their offer for Alexander-Arnold to €18million.
The report claims that if Liverpool still refuse to sell then they won’t go any higher than that and will wait until the summer when he is available for free.
