Stop Comparing Me To Omar Marmoush - Mohamed Salah Sends Message After Liverpool Transfer Links
Mohamed Salah believes it is unfair to compare him with compatriot Omar Marmoush as it brings unnecessary pressure to the Eintracht Frankfurt star following his remarkable start to the campaign.
Marmoush has 14 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances for Frankfurt this season and as a result, he has been linked with a move to several clubs including the Reds who are in the market to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.
The 25-year-old has been identified as a possible replacement for Salah whose contract expires next summer and will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January unless he signs a new deal before then.
Salah, who was speaking at the Sharjah International Book Fair in the UAE, says he wants people to stop making comparisons because it does not help Marmoush who is fast becoming one of the best forwards in Europe.
"There are not many players from Egypt and the Arab countries who went to Europe and fought for success, and Marmoush is one of them," Salah said via Liverpool Echo.
"I see that he has great potential, he is an important player for his team and the national team, I want to stay away from him the idea of comparisons to make his life easier.
"I want people to stop comparing him to me, by saying that he will be the new Salah and will do what he did and overcome, that will put him under pressure all the time and does not help the player.
"It will put him in comparison with a player who has been very successful over the past years, but he is still starting his career. Let him live his experience and be happy with it, comparisons will not help him, let him do something of his own and in his direction away from my career."
Opening up on his difficult spell at Chelsea 10 years ago, Salah added: "Since I left Egypt to [go to] Basel, when I started reading, the first thing that came to my head is the European player, why does he go to training before its time and go to the gym and devote their lives to football, I asked myself why they do that.
"There is a difference between Egyptian, Arab and European players, so I wanted to succeed like them, and then I wanted to achieve greater success than them so that people would say that there is a player from the Arab world who was able to outperform the rest of the players."
"I started to take a deeper interest in reading and culture during my time playing for Chelsea. It wasn't the best experience of my career, but it pushed me to defy circumstances and change my reality. Reading, in turn, has greatly influenced my way of thinking.
"I think reading is essential for any athlete. At the very least, he should be informed about his field. Reading in psychology, for example, plays a big role in athletes' success. In my opinion, behind every sporting or professional success is a broad culture, and for me, I live my life in the way that suits me, not what others impose, because it is my own life."